Enagbare accepts Senior Bowl invitation

Gamecock senior defensive end JJ Enagbare has accepted an invitation to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, it was announced on Friday.

The game will take place in on February 5, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama.

During the 2021 season, Enagbare tallied 41 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hurries. The former four-star prospect in the 2018 class arrived at South Carolina via Hapeville Charter in Georgia.