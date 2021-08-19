Enagbare lands on ESPN's top 50 draft prospect list

After a standout junior season where he earned All-SEC honors, JJ Enagbare is garnering first-round NFL draft buzz this preseason and landed inside the top 20 of Todd McShay's top prospects.

Enagbare comes in at No. 16 on the list and is considered the fourth-best prospect in the conference by McShay behind LSU's Derek Stingley, Florida's Kaiir Elam and DeMarvin Leal at Texas A&M.

"Enagbare has very good length and quick hands, showing strength at the point of attack and stacking blockers against the run," McShay wrote. "In 2020, he had 6.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss, and his three forced fumbles tied for fifth in the country."

Last season he finished with 30 tackles, seven for loss, with six sacks in just 10 games.

Entering his senior season he's been named a preseason All-SEC edge rusher and expected to play a vital role in Clayton White's 4-2-5 defense.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to face 10 players who landed on McShay's list with cornerback Elam (6) the highest-rated. Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth checks in at No. 8 followed by Leal, a defensive lineman at nine.

Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green is No. 18 on the list with Brenton Cox Jr., a linebacker at Florida, at No. 49.

Georgia has four players in the top 50: linebackers Adam Anderson and Nakobe Dean at No. 23 and 25, respectively; defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 42 and receiver George Pickens at 47.

The Gamecocks start their season Sept. 4 at home against Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus.