As the Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" continues to make headlines across the sports world, it's rekindled a debate about which players deserve the moniker of the greatest of all-time.

Because of that, ESPN's trying to rank and decide which players are worth enough to even be on the greatest of all time list.

Also see: A look at how Muschamp's first round prospects did as recruits

The worldwide leader is ranking the 74 best players in the league's history with one Gamecock on the list currently.

ESPN ranks Gamecock great Alex English as the No. 67 overall player in NBA history after a 15-season career that saw him as one of the more prolific scorers still in the entire history of the league.

"English racked up a league-high 20,916 points in the 1980s as a part of the Nuggets' high-scoring attack. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the only players since English to score 20,000 points in a single decade were Karl Malone in the 1990s and Kobe Bryant in the 2000s," ESPN's Andrew Lopez wrote. "English was named to the All-NBA second team three times during that stretch, including during the 1982-83 season when he lead the league in scoring."

Also see: Latest scoop on CFB starting back and football recruiting

English, a member of the NBA Hall of Fame, was an eight-time all star, the scoring champion in 1983 and a three-time All-NBA player.



He's most known for his time with the Denver Nuggets but started his career with Milwaukee and finished with one season in Dallas.

He finished his career shooting 50.7 percent from the field, averaging 21.5 points, 5.5 points and 3.6 assists per game while leading the NBA in points scored twice (1983 and 1986).

Over his 15 seasons (1,193 games), he totaled 25,613 points, which is still good for No. 20 on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Also see: How a shortened MLB Draft could affect the Gamecocks

English was all world at South Carolina averaging 17.8 points over four seasons in Columbia, including averaging 22.6 points as a senior.

He helped the Gamecocks get to two NCAA Tournaments, including the Sweet 16 in 1973 as a freshman.

English is a member of the Gamecocks' Hall of Fame and has his No. 22 retired by the university as well.