One of South Carolina's best athletes ever is getting a chance to impact things another way at his university.

Alex English is taking over as an interim member of the South Carolina Board of Trustees after William Hubbard was appointed the dean of the university's law school, according to the Post and Courier's Andy Shain.

English was appointed by Governor Henry McMaster and English was also a member of the board under former governor Jim Hodges as well.

"Honored to be appointed to the board of @UofSC," English tweeted. "I want the best for our students and the school, and hope to help navigate through the obstacles during these troubled times. #gamecocks #forevertothee."

A big piece of the men's basketball program history, English is one of the Gamecocks' best athletes ever, scoring 1,972 career points, hauling in 1,064 career rebounds and helping lead the Gamecocks to a NCAA Tournament during his time on campus.

He went on to have a stellar pro career in the NBA, earning acceptance to the league's Hall of Fame in 1997.

He's had his number retired by Dreher (S.C.) High School, South Carolina and the Denver Nuggets.