Ep.1: Inside the Paint - Breaking Down Opening Day

The college basketball season has officially arrived with both the Gamecocks men's and women's teams tipping off their seasons tonight.

As part of our digital expansion at Gamecock Central, we'll begin to introduce new shows to give you a closer look at the Gamecocks like you won't find anywhere else.

Throughout the course of the season, more production value will increase with these shows and they'll also feature many familiar faces as former Gamecocks join us to not only catch us up on what they've been up to but to breakdown the teams and provide in-depth analysis.

Collyn Taylor and Mike Uva breakdown both team's in Episode 1 of "Inside the Paint," to get you all caught up on what you need to know heading into tonight's openers:

- Keyshawn Bryant's suspension

- Which newcomers to keep an eye on

- How Frank Martin's improvement to his health is allowing the team to grow

- How Dawn Staley and the women's team deal with high expectations

- How managing egos with such a loaded roster will be vital

- What this season could mean for Aliyah Boston's legacy





- @GamecockMBB vs USC Upstate: 7 pm (SEC Network+)

- No.1 @GamecockWBB at No.4 NC State: 5 pm (ESPN)