Ep.2: Inside the Paint - MBB set to host Wofford, WBB def. UConn

Collyn Taylor and Mike Uva get you geared up for Tuesday night's showdown between USC and Wofford, while also looking back at the week that was for both the men's and women's basketball teams on Episode 2 of "Inside the Paint."





Here's a rundown of what to expect on today's show:

- Recapping USC WBB def. UConn and Oregon over the weekend

- How Aliyah Boston continues to grow and what she needs to do moving forward to be successful - What's been the key to USC gelling early in the season, despite so many new faces

- Why despite being suspended for the first five games of the season, how Keyshawn Bryant has took more of a vocal leadership role

- What to expect in AJ Wilson's debut Tuesday night against Wofford

- Has Erik Stevenson finally found his touch in games?





For the latest on all things Gamecocks women's basketball, be sure to follow Gamecock Central's Chris Wellbaum and Collyn Taylor for men's basketball.