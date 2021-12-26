Eric Douglas returning to South Carolina for one more year

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Eric Douglas plans on returning next season, using his final year of eligibility.

Douglas said he isn't one for publicity so he wouldn't be posting anything on social media about his decision but he confirmed with the media on Sunday afternoon.

"I'll be using my extra year, I'll be coming back," Douglas said, adding that he's looking forward to continuing to build on the progress the team has made this year.

Douglas played in all but one game this year and has played in 42 during his entire career.