Erik Kimrey is expected to join the Gamecock football coaching staff under Shane Beamer as tight ends coach, GamecockCentral.com has learned. On Wednesday afternoon, Kimrey informed his current team at Hammond School that he would not be returning as head football coach.

Kimrey played quarterback at the University of South Carolina under Lou Holtz from 1998-2002 and worked with the program's tight ends as a graduate assistant in 2003.

He took his post at Hammond in Columbia in 2004 and has a career record of 194-20 including 12 total state titles, the most of any coach in SC high school football history.