GamecockCentral.com is bolstering its coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks football program by featuring a weekly column from Erik Kimrey.

A former Carolina quarterback under Lou Holtz known for "The Fade" in 2000, Kimrey currently serves as the head football coach at Hammond School in Columbia, where he has led the program to 11 SCISA state championships.

Kimrey's weekly offering on GamecockCentral.com will focus on scheme, game analysis, and the psychology of football and will be exclusively available to subscribers of GamecockCentral.com.

To get access to Kimrey's column plus all of GamecockCentral.com's in-depth, insider content on Gamecock football and recruiting, join today with a special deal.

Use promo code KIMREY to get 60% off your first year of an annual subscription to GamecockCentral.com. That's just 11 cents a day for the very best coverage of your Gamecocks!

CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED!

Make sure you also check out Kimrey's podcast - Fade In - as well his Fade In Productions Patreon page.