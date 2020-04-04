@GamecockCentral

Erik Kimrey's Fade In Podcast continues its back porch convos as Kimrey is joined by former South Carolina quarterback Perry Orth.

Kimrey and Orth discuss a variety of topics including COVID-19, faith and free will, leaving the game, the meaning and void of no sports, intangible qualities, QB play, social media’s psychological impact on players, USC’s QB’s and much more. This is a long deeper dive.

Hope you enjoy!

