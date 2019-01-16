Former South Carolina standouts Ryan Brewer and Rick Sanford and veteran journalist Bob Gillespie join Erik Kimrey's Fade In podcast to dive into a number of South Carolina topics.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ***

Topics include:

- Favorite games

- Bowl game disappointments

- Impact of players sitting out bowl games

- History of facilities

- Detailed description of the new football operations building

- 2019 schedule and outlook

- Questions from listeners answered

