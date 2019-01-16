Erik Kimrey's Fade In Podcast: Ryan Brewer, Rick Sanford, Bob Gillespie
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
Former South Carolina standouts Ryan Brewer and Rick Sanford and veteran journalist Bob Gillespie join Erik Kimrey's Fade In podcast to dive into a number of South Carolina topics.
Topics include:
- Favorite games
- Bowl game disappointments
- Impact of players sitting out bowl games
- History of facilities
- Detailed description of the new football operations building
- 2019 schedule and outlook
- Questions from listeners answered
