GamecockCentral - Ernest Jones drafted by Rams

South Carolina's middle linebacker is off to the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams picked Ernest Jones in the third round as the No. 103 overall pick in the NFL Draft this weekend.

Jones, who forwent his senior season at South Carolina is heading to the west coast

"Two-down linebackers with limited speed and below-average athleticism aren't exactly in vogue these days, but Jones has the field IQ and interior toughness to warrant consideration," Jones' NFL scouting report reads.

"He's a blue-collar linebacker capable of handling the physical duties required of his position, but he will always have limitations in pursuit speed and coverage talent. He has a good feel for diagnosing blocking schemes and finding runners between the tackles, so a role as a backup inside linebacker in a 3-4 defense might be his best fit early on in his career."

The Gamecocks' linebacker had an eye-popping statistical career at South Carolina, putting up 199 tackles in just 22 games and in only two full years as a starter.

Jones came to campus a three-star prospect out of Georgia and turned into a starter by his sophomore season where he stayed until his Gamecock career was over.

He becomes the Gamecocks' second linebacker taken over the last two drafts; TJ Brunson was a seventh-round pick to the New York Giants last year.