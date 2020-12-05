GamecockCentral - ESPN's FPI predicts season finale against Kentucky

South Carolina's coaching search could be coming to an end sooner rather than later, but before any announcement comes, the Gamecocks have one more piece of business to finish.

That is Saturday evening's showdown against Kentucky.

With a win, the Gamecocks push a win streak to the Wildcats to two and pick up their first win in Lexington since 2012, but ESPN's FPI isn't optimistic of that happening.

The Football Power Index, ESPN's predictive metric, gives the Gamecocks a 32 percent chance to win, which would mean South Carolina finishes a rollercoaster of a 2020 season 2-8.

Currently Kentucky is considered the No. 51 team by the FPI while the Gamecocks come into the matchup No. 75.

The Gamecocks are 49th in the country in offensive efficiency this year, 95th defensively and 110th in special teams efficiency.

The Wildcats are 75th in offensive efficiency, 36th in defensive efficiency and 50th on special teams.

According to Vegas Insider, the spread for Saturday's game opened with Kentucky as a 13-point favorite with the consensus having Kentucky as an 11.5-point favorite.