Evaluating five stats to gauge progress in 2021

It's been a mixed bag of results so far with the Gamecocks drastically improved in some and dipping in others with still plenty of room to grow.

With the Gamecocks hitting the halfway point of their season, it's time to take an early look at some of those.

Before the season began, we wrote here about five stats to help judge the Gamecocks' progress in year one under Shane Beamer.

7.2 yards per pass attempt

2021 national, SEC rank: 82, 10

2021 SEC average: 7.9

2020 national, SEC rank: 100, 12

The skinny: This was one of the biggest issues last year with the Gamecocks’ offense with no real efficiency in the pass game. There have been improvements from the throw game compared to last season (averaging a yard more per pass and higher in the rankings) but it’s still not where it needs to be.

The Gamecocks still rank in the bottom half of the SEC in the throw game and, paired with a run game struggling to get off the ground, it’s resulted in some offensive stagnation at times this year.

Even getting closer to average (7.9 yards per attempt) and sniffing eight yards an attempt would certainly help South Carolina in all facets offensively and show improvements over the back half of the schedule.

17 opponent explosive plays

2021 national, SEC rank: 14, 3

2021 SEC average: 22.5

2020 national, SEC rank: 106, 11

The skinny: This is absolutely the thing South Carolina is hanging its hat on through the first six games. After being abysmal last year (54 plays of 20-plus yards allowed) the Gamecocks are on pace to only allow 34 this season, an insane improvement under Clayton White.

South Carolina is one of the best teams in the conference, and a top 25 team in this regard nationally, and it’s been a hallmark of a defense potentially exceeding outside expectations early.

The Gamecocks have a few swing games coming up the final six games and the defense will need to keep this up to give them a fighting chance in the second half.

0.262 points per play

2021 national, SEC rank: 108, 13

2021 SEC average: 0.444

2020 national, SEC rank: 91, 11

The skinny: The Gamecocks, anemic last year, were still better than what they are right now from a points per play perspective. Only two schools are averaging fewer than 0.350 points per play this season: South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

This stat essentially shows how efficient the offense is not only scoring, but doing it to where it doesn’t need to string together double-digit play drives to do it. The Gamecocks will need to be better in this regard, and it starts by scoring touchdowns in the red zone, to not only score more points the back half but do it more efficiently.

45.68 opponent third down percentage

2021 national, SEC rank: 115, 13

2021 SEC average: 37.23 percent

2020 national, SEC rank: 115, 13

The skinny: After starting the season hot on third downs defensively, it’s been a weaker link of this unit the last few weeks. The Gamecocks sit near the bottom nationally and in their own conference, allowing opponents to convert on close to half of their third downs this season.

The rankings are eerily similar to last season from a third down perspective. Getting off the field on third down and giving the offense more chances to score will be imperative moving forward, and it starts by getting it closer to that SEC average.

Plus-3 turnover margin

2021 national, SEC rank: 33, 4

2021 SEC average: plus-0.357

2020 national, SEC rank: T-96, 9

The skinny: South Carolina’s at its best when it’s forcing turnovers and giving the offense primo field position to go and try score. So far, so good for the Gamecocks, who’ve been one of the best teams in the league in terms of getting the ball off teams.

They’re tied with Georgia and Tennessee in turnover margin with only Ole Miss, Missouri and Alabama being better. The Gamecocks are the best in the league at forcing turnovers (14 with nine interceptions and five fumble recoveries) but near the bottom with 11 giveaways. That will need to improve as the Gamecocks move forward.