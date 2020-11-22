South Carolina fans got their ultimate Christmas wish this year and it's not even Thanksgiving yet.

Saturday night, after an anemic first half, Luke Doty was put into the game at quarterback, something fans have been clamoring for all season.

Despite a 17-10 loss to Missouri, Doty showed flashes of what he could be—a dynamic quarterback with the ability to extend the play with his legs—and now comes the time to dissect just how good his performance was.