In a season so far of growing pains for South Carolina offensively, the Gamecocks turned in what was its best performances of the season.

It wasn’t perfect in any regard, but from a metric standpoint the Gamecocks were better at sustaining drives and were more efficient while still struggling in areas that have been issues most of the season.

The Gamecocks would have season highs against FBS teams in yards per play (5.7), yards per carry (3.6) and tied a season-high with eight explosives. The 7.5 yards per pass attempt was second most this season behind 9.3 against ECU.