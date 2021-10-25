After the Tennessee game, Shane Beamer said he thought the play calling had been good and Saturday, after a 44-14 loss to Texas A&M said he had confidence in every coach on his staff.

But, coming off the 30-point loss to the Aggies, the Gamecocks are searching for something to spark an offense in desperate need of resurgence after multiple stagnate performances.

As the Gamecocks get into the bye week and begin preparing for the final four games of the year, here’s a detailed look at exactly what went wrong Saturday in College Station.