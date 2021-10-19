It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Gamecocks did just enough early and late offensively to edge out a one-point win over Vanderbilt Saturday.

The win came against statistically one of the worst defenses in the conference, but South Carolina statistically turned in one of its better statistical performances of the season with a few glaring issues still popping up.

The good news for South Carolina was the Gamecocks were incredibly explosive on the first two drives and the final drive of the game (taking out the kneel down to end things).