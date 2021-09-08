Another week and another week of all eyes being on the Gamecocks’ quarterback position.

South Carolina is fresh off a 46-0 drubbing of FCS Eastern Illinois to kick off the Shane Beamer era with Zeb Noland as the starter, but now there’s a conundrum as the week progresses.

Luke Doty, who’s been out for about a month dealing with a foot injury, is back at practice and there’s a shot he could not only play but also start this weekend at East Carolina.

Beamer and the Gamecocks won’t publicly announce a starter until game day, but as this week of practice goes on, it’s important to evaluate Noland and see where he did and didn’t do well in the season opener.