It wasn’t pretty, especially early, but the Gamecocks got out of Greenville, North Carolina with a win and sit at 2-0 with a pivotal portion of the schedule coming up.

After struggling through the first 43 minutes, South Carolina began to click more offensively and it was in part because of better quarterback play down the stretch.

Zeb Noland had what Shane Beamer called an “up and down” game, but came on strong at the end of the third quarter and then in the fourth, leading three straight scoring drives to secure a 20-17 win.

Looking at the Pro Football Focus (PFF) and advanced metrics, Beamer’s evaluation of Noland’s performance was accurate.