In his Tuesday press conference, Shane Beamer mentioned the Gamecocks are getting near the end of the process in hiring an offensive line coach, which would be the 10th and final assistant Beamer needs to hire.

“There are certainly guys Marcus has bee around during his career we’ve talked about. There are people I’ve been around in my career we’ve talked about,” he said. “We’ve had some really good conversations. I think we’re close on that. Like every other position there’s no lack of interest in the position as well.”

The offensive line coach position was settled early only to open up again when Will Friend left to go to Auburn with Mike Bobo, forcing Beamer to have to restart the process of finding someone.

Now that the Gamecocks have hired Torrian Gray and Jimmy Lindsey, the offensive line coach is the final spot on the coaching staff that needs to be filled, and there hasn’t been any shortage of people reaching out to gauge interest.

“They see we have the majority of the offensive line coming back. They see a 1,000 yard rusher and with MarShawn Lloyd sitting out last season,” Beamer said. “There’s a lot to like about our offense if you’re an offensive line coach out there across the country and not to mention coaching at a great place like South Carolina. There’s a lot of interest but now it’s trying to find the right fit for what we’re looking for on and off the field.”

The Gamecocks struggled up front at times last season, especially in pass protection, but did pave the way for Kevin Harris to become the first 1,000-yard rusher since 2013 at South Carolina and put up one of the best rushing seasons in school history.

While whoever the next coach is will need to address a few things up front, most notably replacing All-SEC guard Sadarius Hutcherson, the Gamecocks do return six players who started at least one game last season, including multi-year starters in Jovaughn Gwyn and Dylan Wonnum.

"It’s a really good group of offensive linemen that certainly need someone to come in here, elevate them and lift them up on and off the field,” Beamer said. “We’re looking for a guy like that who can make them better players on the field but certainly help create the bond these guys need on and off the field as well.”

With fit so important to what Beamer is trying to build and the culture he’s trying to instill in year one of the job, finding someone who can mesh with not only Beamer but new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is going to be imperative.

“That person has to connect with the offensive coordinator. It’s a critical hire…Those guys have to be able to speak the same language and be on the same page and connect. That’s one thing obviously that’s first and foremost important,” Beamer said.

“Then, like every other position, you have to be a great person and fit in with the players in this building and the staff and the group we’re putting together.”

Whoever the next hire is will have to jump right into the fold and begin working with Satterfield and the rest of the coaching staff to install the offensive scheme and get acquainted with the rest of the offensive coaching staff.

“Obviously Xs and Os, knowledge and being able to fit in with not just Marcus but that entire offensive staff room. Every time I go back in that staff room the vibe and connection in there is really, really good,” Beamer said. “They’re getting a lot of work but they certainly have a lot of fun as they’ve been plowing through recruiting video and talking scheme. You have to get a guy that’s going to fit in with that room."