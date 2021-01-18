Gamecocks standing out early to 2023 top 30 prospect
The state of South Carolina is no stranger to producing high-end basketball talent, and the Gamecocks are setting their sights on one of the elite prospects in the 2023 class.Greg “GG” Jackson is o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news