They come into this weekend looking for a few answers in the bullpen and to continue building their offense.

The Gamecocks have dropped back to back series and have a Cornell team coming in as they try to get back on track a week before conference games beginning.

The season is just 12 games old at this point, but as SEC play approaches the Gamecocks need to begin rattling off some wins to build confidence after a tough stretch of games.

"I mean, it's not the end of the world. It's very early in the season," Noah Campbell said. I remember my freshman year we were around 7-5 at this point and had just lost to Clemson. That team went on to be one game from Omaha. It's not the end all be all. You'd obviously love to beat Clemson but we have a lot season ahead of us."

The Gamecocks (8-4) dropped their series to Northwestern and Clemson, winning one of two games each weekend, while also rattling off two midweek wins as well against North Florida and Furman, a 3-1 win Tuesday in extra innings.

The recent string of play puts South Carolina in an eerily similar situation as Mark Kingston's first year where the Gamecocks were 8-5 entering the fourth weekend of hte year with a series loss to Clemson with game three ending in a loss at Clemson.

That season they finished winning their final five SEC series and made it to game three of a super regional.

"We were in this exact same outfield two years ago with a little disappointment and months later we were playing to go to Omaha," Mark Kingston said.

The Gamecocks through 12 games are slashing .262/.377/.426 while averaging 6.3 runs per game. They've scored nine or more runs in four games this year and five or fewer in six with a 2-4 record in those games.

Against Clemson the Gamecocks scored fewer than five twice, losing both games.

"I feel like we're going to figure it out sooner rather than later," Campbell said. "I feel like we're going to do a better job in the future."

Game times (TV)

Friday: 4 p.m., Founders Park (SEC Network Plus)

Saturday: 4 p.m., Founders Park (SEC Network Plus)

Sunday: 1 p.m., Founders Park (SEC Network Plus)

Probable pitching match ups (South Carolina listed first)

Friday: RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1, 3.15 ERA) vs. RHP Colby Wyatt (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Thomas Farr (2-0, 2.79 ERA) vs. LHP Spencer Edwards (0-2, 3.38 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Brannon Jordan (1-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. RHP John Natoli (1-0, 0.82 ERA)

Scouting Cornell

Cornell is just 1-5 on the season, getting swept by Duke opening weekend (including the Blue Devils throwing a perfect game on Opening Day) and taking one of three games against Niagara.

The Bears are slashing .198/..258/.269 this year and averaging just 2.8 runs per game with three homers this season. They're led offensively by Wils Guy, who's started every game and is hitting .364/.440/.455 with three RBI and two doubles.

On the pitching side of things, Cornell has a team ERA of 3.88 with 22 earned runs allowed. The pitchers have struck out 57 batters to 34 walks. John Natoli is the team's best starter, giving up 10 hits and one earned run in 11 innings with 13 strikeouts.

The best bullpen pitcher is Trevor Daniel Davis, who's not allowed a run in 3.1 innings out of the pen with five strikeouts and two walks.



He said, he said

Mark Kingston on the Gamecock bullpen: "I trust all of them...We have what we have, and those guys are capable. It's up to them to get it done."

Mark Kingston on situational hitting: "You get what you earn. when you execute, you win games. When you don't execute, you don't."

Noah Campbell on situational hitting: "I feel like we could have gotten a bunt down here or there or executed a hit and run there. Hitting's hard. guy were throwing strikes and throwing their pitches. It's hard to do."