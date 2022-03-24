Everything You Need To Know From Lamont Paris' Opening Press Conference

Every source I talked to about Lamont Paris mentioned that he wasn't the most media-savvy guy. I heard things like "he will not win the press conference" and also a major emphasis on his lack of social media presence. Well, whoever I saw at today's opening press conference sounded nothing like that guy. AD Ray Tanner opened the press conference by mentioning the qualities he was searching for in a candidate during this search: "We wanted to hire someone that had a winning coaching history, someone who has energy, passion, and commitment to excellence in all areas of the student-athlete experience, Coach Paris truly checks all those boxes." Tanner then went on to list Paris' coaching accomplishments and the many coaches that supported Paris with glowing recommendations. He mentioned that Paris' NET rating, a metric that has maligned the Gamecocks often, had improved every year that he was at UT Chattanooga, culminating in this season, in which they won the conference and played against Illinois in the first round of the tournament. At this point, we got the first glimpse of Paris when Tanner mentioned UTC leading the game until there were :20 remaining. Paris chimed in ":25 to be exact" from the side of the podium where he sat. From there, Paris continued to come off confident, knowledgable and laid back throughout the press conference, and I find myself still looking for the guy all my sources described.



The 33rd Basketball Coach In South Carolina History

After Tanner finished introducing Paris, Coach Paris stepped to the podium for an opening statement while rocking a blue suit and a garnet Block-C tie. He began his press conference by talking about the roller coaster ride of the last few weeks, the highs from winning the conference, losing in the tournament, and high again for getting this opportunity. "I'm extremely grateful. I'm grateful to be here. I'm grateful to be the coach of this institution, and to be the face of this program as we move forward." Paris said in his opening statement. He seemed to have some knowledge of the history of Gamecock basketball, mentioning Frank McGuire, Alex English, and "many more", and he remarked how excited he was to be stepping into that history while moving the school towards competing in the SEC for championships. He also took a moment to thank Frank Martin and his staff for putting the program in a good position for him to step into. After that, he thanked a litany of people that he gave credit to for helping him be in this position today, including a particularly emotional moment when he thanked his parents. At that point, I began to already see why so many people were calling Paris a good guy and a genuine guy. He revealed that he choked up because "both my parents are passed away and so I get really sentimental when I talk about them." The moment felt appropriately somber, but he didn't make it awkward. He immediately followed the sentiment with, "now, on to the fun stuff."



The Fun Stuff

During the "fun stuff" period, Paris began to layout for the media and the fans his objectives for the program. You'll notice that he hits on almost every complaint that Gamecock fans have had over much of the last decade or so.



"1. Engage the community. I'll do that by diving in...you'll feel it and you'll see it...I probably had 20 people from my time at Wisconsin...who took the time to come see us at UT Chattanooga in person. 2. Embracing the past while building toward the future...I want to welcome all former players to coming back...to coming into the office to get a chance to meet me, to meet the players I'm going to recruit and bring into this program. 3. Enhancing the student-athlete experience...it's why I do what I do...someone did that for me...about life, about how to be a good neighbor...I think it's very important...one of the big parts of that is winning games as well. 4. Recruiting...it starts in this great state of South Carolina...one area I do compete in is recruiting. I won't lose because of effort. 5. my last objective is winning...I don't think it's a 6-year project...playing in the postseason is why we do this." That last one was said with conviction. Maybe this is the "fun stuff" period.

He went on to explain that his coaching philosophy is simply: "we will play good defense, but not at the expense of good offense."

Additional notes