football

Everything You Need To Know From Shane Beamer's Tuesday Presser: ODU

Caleb Alexander • GamecockScoop
Publisher
@GamecockyCaleb
As the South Carolina Gamecocks approach their 2024 season opener against Old Dominion, head coach Shane Beamer expressed confidence in his team's preparation during Tuesday's press conference.

"We're excited to finally get out there and play on Saturday afternoon," Beamer stated. "Our guys have been nothing but fantastic since January. We can't wait to get up there and compete."

Beamer emphasized the challenge posed by Old Dominion, noting that they "easily could've been an 11-win team last year" due to five one-score losses. He described their "unique style of defense" and compared their offensive approach to Tennessee's high-tempo formations, indicating the Gamecocks are preparing for a fast-paced contest.

Offensive Line Adjustments

The Gamecocks once face challenges on the offensive line ahead of a season opener, with Jakai Moore and Aaryn Parks ruled out for Saturday's game, though this year the depth is a little stronger. Beamer indicated their absence might extend beyond a week-to-week basis. However, he praised newcomers Toricelli Simpkins and Kamaar Bell for bringing "toughness" and "competitive spirit" to the line.

Notably, true freshman Josiah Thompson, one of the top OLs in the nation from the 2024 cycle, is slated to start at tackle. Beamer couldn't recall starting a true freshman at tackle in a season opener before but cited Thompson's "personality and demeanor" as factors in the decision.

Quarterback and Backfield

Everyone is excited to see LaNorris Sellers, who will start at quarterback, but Beamer is setting realistic expectations for the RS Freshman: "We're not asking LaNorris to win the game and do everything by himself. It's about getting the calls, operating the offense, and doing it efficiently."

In the backfield, Arkansas transfer Rocket Sanders is cleared to play without limitations. "He's not limited in any way. He'll play as many plays as we need him to play," Beamer confirmed. Juju McDowell, listed second on the depth chart, is also expected to see significant action.

Depth and Rotation

Beamer highlighted the team's improved depth, particularly on the defensive line. "You could realistically see six guys play on Saturday, you will see six guys play on Saturday," he said, referring to the defensive tackle rotation.

The wide receiver corps also boasts significant depth, with Beamer stating, "I'd be surprised if nine guys didn't play on Saturday."

Special Teams Update

Alex Herrera has been named the starting kicker. Beamer explained, "Coming out of pre-season we felt like Alex was a little further along." He added that Herrera separated himself in scrimmage situations and more competitive environments.

Player Spotlight

C Vershon Lee earned praise as the team's "top performer of fall." Beamer commended Lee's consistency and versatility, noting his experience playing center, guard, and tackle last season due to injuries. "He's been the glue of the offensive line ever since last season," Beamer said.

The Gamecocks will host their traditional Gamecock Walk at 2:15 PM on game day. As the team makes final preparations, Beamer's focus remains on efficient execution and leveraging the team's depth against an Old Dominion squad that he and the team aren't underestimating.

Want to join the conversation? Pop over to the Insider's Forum and let us know what you're looking for in the opener.

