They got their wish this week, putting together a pretty prolific offensive showing to shake the North Carolina and get a palate-cleanser of a performance against Charleston Southern.

After what happened in the Gamecocks’ season opener in terms of explosiveness offensively, South Carolina was in desperate need for something to go right with some big plays.

"I think our team did a good job of putting (UNC) behind us. That Tuesday we came in, we put it behind us and got to work. I commend us for that,” Dakereon Joyner said Saturday. “As far as now, it’s the 24-hour rule. Enjoy it tonight and a little bit tomorrow and get (back) to work.”

They’d rebound in a big way against the Bucs, which was a much-needed performance after putting together just eight explosive plays against the Tar Heels.

For the purpose of comparisons, explosive plays are generally defined here like the Gamecock coaching staff does: runs of 10-plus yards or passes of 15 or more.

Will Muschamp can say the offense took 17 shots downfield in Charlotte, but the Gamecocks need to connect on those big plays in a game and did Saturday to the tune of 16 explosives, four in the pass game.

“Sometimes coverage dictates that, sometimes lack of protection, and it wasn’t an issue. It was in the first ballgame,” Muschamp said. “We’ll continue to stretch the field vertically.”

Of the team’s 775 yards of offense, 439 of those came on explosive plays with four of the 10 touchdowns scored on chunk plays: Ryan Hilinski to Bryan Edwards for 60 yards, a Mon Denson’s 57-yard run and two big runs (45 and 75 yards) from Kevin Harris.

Of Bryan Edward’s five receptions Saturday, three were chunk plays with one being the long touchdown. Of his 127 all-purpose yards, 99 came on explosives.

It was a concerted effort to get the potential All-SEC receiver the ball more and it worked. He finished with five catches and one carry for 15 yards.

"We have to get the ball to Bryan Edwards. We targeted him 10 times last week and he got the ball one time," Muschamp said. "We have to put him in situations where regardless, he’s getting the ball. We have to put Shi Smith in situations where regardless he’s getting the ball. Coming out of that game that was something I demanded. Those guys have to touch it. They’re really good players and can score with the ball in their hands. We have to find ways.”

The Gamecocks had more yards in explosive plays Saturday than they did total against North Carolina and it looks like some of those changes they made offensively worked at least for one week.



Eight players are credited with explosives—Edwards, Rico Dowdle and Harris with three apiece, Tavien Feaster and Denson with two and Joyner, OrTre Smith and Josh Vann all with one.

They’ll get a much bigger test this week with No. 2 Alabama but Muschamp thinks they did a good enough job getting Week 1 behind them.

“I think we’re much better than how we played last week," Will Muschamp said. "I think we made good adjustments up front on the offensive line that helped us. It didn’t really show today but it’ll show next week how far we’ve come."