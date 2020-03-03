The Gamecocks have done that, but there’s just two snags with it: South Carolina is one of the worst teams in the country in free throw percentage and putting other teams on the line.

There are certain traits that come with Frank Martin teams—defense and physicality being some—but one of the core principles is a simple one: get to the line.

“I’ve never been through this. This is year 13 for me as a head coach. My teams have always been in the top 20 in free throws attempted,” Martin said. “I’m not used to being outshot two to one every time we play a road game. It’s brand new to me. Do we commit some fouls? Yes we do. I think I’ll leave it at that before I get myself in trouble.”

And when Frank Martin says his team is getting outshot on the road, he’s not being hyperbolic.

In eight road games so far this season the Gamecocks have taken 159 free throws with a free throw rate (FTA/FGA) of 32.6, which is right at the national average.

Opponents, on the other hand, have shot 271 free throws with an insanely high 64.7 free throw rate in those eight road contests.

It’d be one thing if those numbers were comparable at Colonial Life, but they’re not. They’ve shot four more free throws (231) than opponents (227) at home and have a free throw rate of 46.4 compared to their opponents’ free throw rate just shy of 50.

“It’s hard to win on the road when you’re getting outshot two to one when you play on the road. It’s really hard to win that way,” Martin said. “If you’re going to get outshot two-to-one every time you go on the road from the free throw line, then you have to make a lot of threes. A&M, we made like 16 threes.”

The Gamecocks are a good three-point shooting team, converting at a 33.3 percent clip which is the fourth-best in SEC play, but when they are getting to the line they’re not hitting at anywhere close to an average percentage.

With a 62 percent free throw percentage this season, the Gamecocks are a full eight percentage points below the 70.7 national average and with their 63.1 percent shooting from the line in SEC play, it’s still well below where it needs to be.



They missed nine more Saturday against Alabama and allowed the Tide to shoot more free throws (47) than the Gamecocks made shots (27).

“Whatever minimal number of attempts, you have to make them. What did we miss? Nine? We’re in a two-point game with 10 seconds to go and you’ve missed nine free throws,” Martin said. “Once again, missing free throws bites us in the rear end.”

South Carolina will need to be better as they get down a pivotal stretch here as the Gamecocks (17-12, 9-7 SEC) are still in Joe Lunardi’s “Next Four Out” of the tournament with two games left in the regular season.

They have to play Mississippi State Tuesday night (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) on Senior Night and will be looking to fix some of the foul issues. Luckily, based on those numbers, the game is at home.