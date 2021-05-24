Examining South Carolina's hosting chances
Typically, South Carolina heads to the SEC Tournament understanding what it's postseason fate is—national seed or top 16 seed and hosting or traveling somewhere or anything in between—but not this ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news