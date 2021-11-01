There might not be a hotter buzz word in college football right now than explosive plays, and for good reason.

After losses, coaches will talk about needing to be more potent and generate big plays in both the run and pass game. There's a rhyme and reason to it, in large part having to do with defenses getting so good it's hard to put together drives of eight-to-10 plays each time on the field without chunk plays.

The Gamecocks are no different in wanting to rattle off big plays and so far this season it's been very hit or miss.