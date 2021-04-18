Before that, though, a look at how this season's start compared to those in years past.

The Gamecocks (24-10, 10-5 SEC) are winners of four straight series and top 15 in every major poll, including the RPI, as they enter the back half of the SEC slate.

When the Gamecocks wrapped their doubleheader Saturday—another series win, this time against LSU—it hit the midway point of its SEC slate and it's now off to it's fourth-best start over the last decade.

South Carolina's sitting at 10-5 after the first half of conference play, which is the program's best start in SEC play since starting 11-4 in 2016 when the Gamecocks won the SEC East and ultimately went to a Super Regional.

Before that, you'd have to go back to 2011 to find a time the Gamecocks won double-digit games in their first 15 SEC contests. They'd start 12-3 and 11-4 in 2011 and 2010, respectively.

The Gamecocks have won four-straight SEC series, the first time they've won four straight series since winning five straight to end the year in 2018.

They're 4-1 in series this season, their most series win in the first five weeks of SEC play since winning five straight in both 2011 and 2010.

This year the Gamecocks have won two of their first three road series to start and are 5-4 away from Founders Park since league play began.

It's the most road wins in the first 15 since starting 5-4 in 2016 as well.

They've done it against good teams with a win over RPI No. 9 Vanderbilt on the road and three of their four series wins have come against RPI top 30 teams: Florida (28), Georgia (23) and now LSU (26).

As a team the Gamecocks are hitting .244/.339/.436 in SEC play with 22 home runs and averaging six runs per game. As a pitching staff the Gamecocks have a team ERA of 3.48 in those games with a 1.22 WHIP. Pitchers have struck out 177 to 56 walks.

Despite going 1-4 in series openers in league play, the Gamecocks are 4-1 in game twos and 5-0 in series finales, three of those being rubber matches.

Next up is arguably the toughest stretch for South Carolina this season. Four of their final series are against RPI top 15 teams, including three in the top 10: vs. Arkansas (2), at Ole Miss (13), vs. Mississippi State (10), vs. Tennessee (3).



The Gamecocks don't have a midweek game this week and first pitch of game one against Arkansas is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m at Founders Park.

SEC starts the last decade

2021 (10-5): 4-1 in series, 2-1 in road series, 5-4 road record

2019 (4-11): 0-5 in series, 0-3 in road series, 3-6 road record

2018 (6-9): 1-4 in series, 0-3 in road series, 2-7 road record

2017 (8-7): 2-3 in series, 1-1 in road series, 4-2 road record

2016 (11-4): 3-2 in series, 1-2 in road series, 5-4 road record

2015 (6-9): 1-4 in series, 0-3 in road series, 2-7 road record

2014 (8-7): 2-3 in series, 0-2 in road series, 2-4 road record

2013 (8-7): 3-2 in series, 2-1 in road series, 5-4 road record

2012 (9-6): 3-2 in series, 1-1 in road series, 3-3 road record

2011: (12-3): 5-0 in series, 2-0 in road series, 5-1 road record

2010 (11-4): 5-0 in series, 2-0 in road series, 4-2 road record