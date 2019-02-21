The Gamecocks are still firmly in the competition, fighting for an at-large bid right now with five games regular season games and the SEC tournament still to play, but here's a look at where things stand while South Carolina gets into crunch time of the season.

Frank Martin doesn't want to talk about the Gamecocks' postseason resume, but that doesn't stop experts and others from dissecting the wins and losses with a few key games remaining down the stretch.

Evaluation: South Carolina's work isn't done right now. The Gamecocks (14-12, 9-4 SEC) have the SEC record that's tournament worthy but at just two games over .500 need a strong finish to vault their resume into consideration on Selection Sunday.

They have five games left, four against teams with a .500 or worse record in league play. If the Gamecocks finish 4-1 down the stretch that puts them at 18-13, 13-5 in the SEC and, with potentially a win in the conference tournament, it could be enough to get in on the bubble or even into the tournament.

ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi had the Gamecocks' trending up Wednesday and as one of the "Next Four Out" as of right now.

Examining the NET (rankings based on rankings through Feb. 20)

The Gamecocks' record at 14-12 isn't necessarily reflective of how well the team is playing right now with the team 9-4 and in sole possession of fourth place in the SEC with five games to play. To put it in perspective, of the Gamecocks' 12 losses, six have come against top 15 teams.

A few weeks ago, the Gamecocks were sitting pretty far down in the NET, at 111, but have used a strong two-week stretch to vault up the rankings. After going 3-1 over their last four games, they're up 30 spots to No. 81 before going on the road to play Mississippi State (No. 26 NET) Saturday.

The NET, which replaced RPI as an important tournament metric this season, and factors in efficiency ratings and margin of victory in its algorithm. Right now the Gamecocks have an 109 offensive efficiency (77th nationally) and a 100.2 defensive efficiency (108th).

They've pieced together a few good, resume-building wins against teams in the top two quadrants based off of NET rankings, which will likely play favorably with the committee come Selection Sunday.

Record vs. Quad I: 3-7

Record vs. Quad II: 4-3

Record vs. Quad III: 2-1

Record vs. Quad IV: 4-1

Of the 10 losses to top two quadrant teams, six have been against NET top 15 teams. Of the seven wins, four have come against NET top 40 teams.

Good wins

Jan. 5 at Florida

South Carolina started its conference season with a big dramatic win over the Gators, using a Chris Silva buzzer beater to give the Gamecocks their first Quad I win of the season. It was the first of four straight wins to start SEC play. The win looks a lot better with Florida upsetting No. 13 LSU Wednesday night.

Jan. 8 vs. Mississippi State

This was the Gamecocks' second Quad I win and first win this season over a then-ranked opponent, beating the Bulldogs by five in overtime. A young team was able to outlast a veteran State team and pull off the upset.

Jan. 22 vs. Auburn

Another home Quad I win over a ranked opponent that will add some value to the resume come the end of the season.

Feb. 19 vs. Ole Miss

This is the latest big win on the resume with the Gamecocks notching a Quad I win against the Rebels and breaking a tie for fourth place in the SEC.

Bad losses

Nov. 9 vs. Stony Brook

It was early in the season and the Gamecocks lost by two, but it counts as a Quad III loss to a team ranked No. 152 currently in the NET rankings. Record-wise, though, Stony Brook is a pretty good team sitting at 21-5, 9-2 American East, and are in second place there behind Vermont.

Dec. 5 at Wyoming

Yes it was on the road in less-than-ideal conditions with the altitude, but this is probably numbers-wise the team's worst loss with Wyoming currently 6-20 and 2-11 in the Mountain West and No. 319 in the NET rankings.

Upcoming opponents

Feb. 23 at Mississippi State (19-7, 7-6 SEC), No. 26 NET

Feb. 26 vs. Alabama (15-11, 6-7 SEC), No. 52 NET

March 2 at Missouri (12-13, 3-10 SEC), No. 92 NET

March 5 at Texas A&M (11-14, 4-9 SEC) No. 78 NET

March 9 vs. Georgia (10-16, 1-12 SEC), No. 119 NET