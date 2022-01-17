Exclusive chat with Jordan Strachan - Presented by Garnet Trust

GamecockCentral.com is the exclusive host for this NIL interview with defensive end Jordan Strachan presented by Garnet Trust. Strachan shares his experience of the transfer portal, how USC is handling the noise on the outside for 2022, and much more.

The Garnet Trust is the first and only company in the South Carolina market - and the state itself - created to effectively capture the wealth of NIL opportunities for South Carolina student-athletes.

Visit GarnetTrust.com to get involved.