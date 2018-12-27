Explosive 2021 athlete takes in Gamecocks' Belk Bowl practice
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGMatthews (N.C.) Weddington class of 2021 ATH Will Shipley made the short drive Thursday morning to Charlotte Latin school where the Gamecocks were practi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news