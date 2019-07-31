The Gamecocks start camp Friday morning, and with it comes all of the fun leading up to the season opener.

From South Carolina media relations:

Cocky and the fall sports student-athletes from football, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball highlight the annual Colonial Life Fan Appreciation Day. The free event is Saturday, August 10, at the football indoor facility from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Parking is available for free in Gamecock Park.

Fans will be able to take part in interactive football drills on the field including a football toss, field goal kicking, and an obstacle course as well as cornhole games and more. Gamecock merchandise will be available for sale as well as representatives from the Gamecock Club and ticket sales staff on-hand to answer any questions you may have about the upcoming season.

New this year, the football team will go from two signing lines to six different lines separated by positions (QB/RBs, TE/WRs, O-line, D-line, DBs and LBs/Bucks). This change will give fans more of an opportunity to see their favorite players.

Student-athletes will be available to sign autographs. Please note, due to our commitment to NCAA compliance, student-athletes will only sign our official South Carolina Athletics team posters that are provided for free at the event. Please do not bring or ask student-athletes to sign other items. Your cooperation and support for the athletics department in complying with NCAA regulations is greatly appreciated.