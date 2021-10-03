Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern three-star wide receiver Kaleb Webb has been on a tear during his senior season and in response, his recruiting stock has gone to the moon.

Webb, who committed to East Carolina during his official visit to the school in June, has seen offers roll in from Western Kentucky, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Louisville, UCF and Tennessee in the months since that pledge.

South Carolina wide receivers coach Justin Stepp evaluated Webb in person last month and an offer from the Gamecocks quickly followed.

Then Webb reciprocated that interest when he visited Columbia for the first time Saturday to watch the Gamecocks take on Troy.