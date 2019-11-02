Saturday’s “next man up” was redshirt freshman running back Deshaun Fenwick. Starter Rico Dowdle went down with a knee a few weeks back and backup Tavien Feaster tweaked a nagging groin injury. With true freshman Kevin Harris nursing slowly working his way back into action, the burden would fall on Fenwick.

“Next man up” is a motto South Carolina has used since Will Muschamp took over as head coach in 2016. When one player goes down with an injury, the next has to step up. In those moments, neither recruiting ranking nor experience matter.

Fans have speculated for months about a possible transfer for the redshirt freshman out of Bradenton, Florida. A former three-star prospect, the big back chose South Carolina over Georgia, Boston College and others a year ago. After playing just two games last season, Fenwick found himself low on the depth chart with the addition of the grad transfer Feaster and freshman Harris.

Fenwick nearly transferred.

“You always have to be ready when your number is called,” Muschamp said. “Things didn’t go well for Deshaun … Deshaun was in that fourth or fifth role. We’re a one-back team, so it’s kind of hard to find your place. He actually came to me and talked about transferring.”

But Fenwick stuck it out, thanks in part to some life advice from Muschamp.

“I told him ‘you need to stick this out,’” Muschamp said. “Good things are gonna happen, you’re a talented guy and you just need to stick it out. Life’s not fair all the time. Things don’t always go your way. I talked to him about just in general life, being a husband, being a father, when things go against you, you can’t quit. You have to sometimes stick it out … He stuck it out.”

Fenwick’s opportunities have been few and far between, but there’s still a chance he emerges as a big part of this team. Dowdle, Feaster and Denson graduate this season, leaving Harris and Fenwick as the lone scholarship backs on the team. The plan is to take two running backs next year to pair with Fenwick and Harris.

Fenwick’s playing time may be limited going forward. Dowdle is expected back next week and Feaster continued to play a bit after reaggravating his groin injury. Still, Fenwick rose to the occasion when called upon, racking up 102 yards on 18 carries as the game’s leading rusher.

Fenwick isn’t focused on his playing time at the moment, after all, that decision isn’t up to him.

“Going forward I’m just going to continue to work and if my number is called, it’s called,” Fenwick said.

South Carolina needs these types of performances from its backups in these types of situations. While Fenwick’s future as a Gamecock still isn’t clear, he provided the offense a spark it desperately needed.

When the “next man up” motto is put to the test, the Gamecocks need their players to execute under pressure. Against Vanderbilt, Fenwick did just that.