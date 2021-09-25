Few changes in starters vs Kentucky

The South Carolina starters were just announced for the game against Kentucky.

On the defensive side of the ball Clayton White is sending out almost the same group as the last three games with a few tweaks.

Some slight changes in the secondary though with Cam Smith starting over Marcellas Dial. Smith is joined by David Spaulding, Darius Rush, RJ Roderick and Jaylan Foster.

Aaron Sterling, Zacch Pickens, Jabari Ellis and JJ Enagbare round out the defensive linemen with Brad Johnson and Damani Staley anchoring the linebacker position with Sherrod Greene out. .

Luke Doty will start under center, leading Marcus Satterfield's offense from the first snap for the first time this season.

He'll have Dakereon Joyner, Josh Vann, Jalen Brooks and Nick Muse as targets along with Kevin Harris.

The offensive line, that has struggled of late, will be Jakai Moore, Eric Douglas, Jovaughn Gwyn, Dylan Wonnum and Jaylen Nichols. It'll be the second straight start for Moore, who started at Georgia.

Kickoff is in just under 20 minutes in Williams-Brice.