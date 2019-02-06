Will Muschamp gave a quick update on the team's injuries in his signing day press conference saying that impact players T.J. Brunson, Javon Kinlaw and Danny Fennell will miss spring but there will be a few players coming off injuries that will participate.

The Gamecocks are roughly three weeks away from starting spring practice and, when they do, they'll be without a few key players throughout the roughly month-long stretch of practice time.

Brunson had a procedure done this offseason to fix his meniscus and will likely not be cleared for spring practice, which starts Feb. 27. He'll miss his final spring session along with Kinlaw, who is still recovering from a hip surgery he had before the Gamecocks' bowl game.

Fennell, who tore his ACL against Clemson, is still rehabbing and won't participate in any drills this spring either. Tyreek Johnson and Caleb Kinlaw, who are both coming off ACL injuries from training camp last August, will miss spring practice as well.

Freshman linebacker Rosendo Louis Jr., who saw his role increase at the end of last season, will miss spring as well after “we went ahead and fixed his labrum," Muschamp said.

Louis had a nagging shoulder injury that first reared its head last spring.

There is good news, though.

D.J. Wonnum will be full-go in spring practice after an ankle injury sidelined him the majority of last season and both Jamyest Williams and Eldridge Thompson will have a limited role when the Gamecocks start preparations later this month.

Both players are coming off season-ending shoulder injuries at different points during the season but will be able to do some non-contact work during spring ball.

Thompson who finished his fifth year of eligibility last year, petitioned the NCAA for a sixth-year and the Gamecocks are optimistic he'll get fully cleared for that sometime soon.

“Eldridge is still part of the program," Muschamp said. "I don’t know if his appeal has come through yet, but we feel confident that it will be in his and our favor.”

J.T. Ibe was granted a sixth year of eligibility earlier this offseason.