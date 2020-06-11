Continuing our Highlights Reaction series with thoughts on new South Carolina running back commit Caleb McDowell who is a big-time playmaker.

ALSO SEE: McDowell breaks down decision to commit | Inside the commitment: What are the Gamecocks getting in McDowell and how did they land him?

[Not a subscriber? For a limited time only, new subscribers can get 50% off an annual subscription PLUS a FREE gift card for $49.95 towards licensed Gamecocks gear!]