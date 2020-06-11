News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 11:08:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Breakdown: Gamecocks RB commit Caleb McDowell

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Continuing our Highlights Reaction series with thoughts on new South Carolina running back commit Caleb McDowell who is a big-time playmaker.

ALSO SEE: McDowell breaks down decision to commit | Inside the commitment: What are the Gamecocks getting in McDowell and how did they land him?

[Not a subscriber? For a limited time only, new subscribers can get 50% off an annual subscription PLUS a FREE gift card for $49.95 towards licensed Gamecocks gear!]

Limited time offer! Available while gift card supplies last!
Limited time offer! Available while gift card supplies last!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}