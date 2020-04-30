News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 09:14:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Film room breakdown: Four-star Gamecock commitment Trenilyas Tatum

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Will Muschamp's 2021 class received a big boost on Thursday when Georgia four-star Trenilyas Tatum made his verbal commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks football.

In this feature, GamecockCentral.com dives deeper into Tatum's high school film, assessing his strengths and what he will bring to the field for Muschamp and company.

Check out this feature below.

Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!

Trenilyas Tatum South Carolina Gamecocks football
Trenilyas Tatum gives Will Muschamp and staff another four-star acquisition on defense (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}