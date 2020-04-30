Film room breakdown: Four-star Gamecock commitment Trenilyas Tatum
Will Muschamp's 2021 class received a big boost on Thursday when Georgia four-star Trenilyas Tatum made his verbal commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks football.
In this feature, GamecockCentral.com dives deeper into Tatum's high school film, assessing his strengths and what he will bring to the field for Muschamp and company.
Check out this feature below.
Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news