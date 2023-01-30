Wendell Gregory is South Carolina’s latest 4 star and first defensive commitment for the class of 2024. He has impressive size and length to accompany his naturally gifted athleticism. Gregory is used in a variety of roles on his school team. Sometimes he is walked out like a NICKEL, while other times he is used as a rush end. His versatility will allow the Gamecocks use him in different situations, but he will likely spend most of his time as the WILL linebacker in Carolina’s 4-2-5 defensive scheme. Defensive coordinator (and linebackers coach) Clayton White has made it a priority to upgrade the linebacker corps with physicality and athleticism. Wendell Gregory exhibits both those traits.



In the second highlight at 0:34 (which is the endzone view of the first highlight posted below) Gregory dropped into coverage and intercepted the under thrown pass. Notice the burst as Gregory planted and attacked the ball in the air. Secondly, Gregory’s long arm length is on display when he reaches out for the football. At 1:15 Gregory read the play before it started. Watch as he begins to shuffle where the play is going and easily shed the block attempt. Gregory then exploded towards the ball carrier and engulfed the running back. A trait to always look for with linebackers and/or edge rushers is their natural ability to swipe and punch at the ball while wrapping up on a tackle. In the highlight starting at 1:45 Gregory came off the edge and not only sacked the quarterback, but also knocked the ball loose. The highlight starting at 2:05 demonstrates Gregory’s ability to run and how quickly he can reach his top speed. Initially, Gregory was beat by the receiver, but he was able to track the receiver down and be in position to make a play on the ball.

