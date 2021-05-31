Final NCAA Tournament projections on Selection Monday

South Carolina knows where it'll be playing next week in the tournament, now the question is what teams will Gamecocks be paired with and what regional will be paired with the Columbia one.

The Gamecocks were named one of 16 regional hosts by the NCAA yesterday, meaning they'll be playing games at Founders Park next weekend as the tournament starts and will find out Monday which schools will be joining them.

Both D1 Baseball and Baseball America have South Carolina as the No. 2 seed with Old Dominion the top 16 seed in the regional, which seems like the likeliest scenario entering Selection Monday.

D1 Baseball has Old Dominion the No. 10 overall seed in the tournament and South Carolina playing North Carolina in the opening game Friday. South Florida is projected as the No. 4 seed in the regional.

It's projected to be paired with the South Bend regional with No. 7 overall seed Notre Dame, Nebraska, Indiana State and Central Michigan.

Baseball America has the Monarchs as the No. 11 overall seed and playing in Columbia. The opening game for South Carolina is projected to be the same, against North Carolina, but the four-seed is projected as Presbyterian, which won the Big South Sunday.

That regional is projected to be paired with by Baseball America with the Arizona regional with the No.6 overall seed Wildcats, North Carolina State, Fairfield and Grand Canyon.

If the opening round game stays the same against the Tar Heels, it'll be a rematch of the midweek game April 6, a 3-2 North Carolina win in extra innings.

The Gamecocks will find out who they'll be playing during the selection show starting Monday at noon on ESPN2.