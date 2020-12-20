The four College Football Playoff teams get announced at noon Sunday, and after that bowls will start to fall into place and it looks like the Gamecocks have a likely destination.

Now that regular seasons and championship Saturday are finished, things just became a lot clearer about South Carolina's postseason path.

Almost all of the major news outlets project the Gamecocks to play in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 26 in Tampa, Florida against one of two opponents.

The opponents range between Liberty or Coastal Carolina, both two of the better non-Power 5 teams in the country.

Liberty, an independent, is 9-1 this year and is 2-1 against Power 5 teams with wins over Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

Coastal is the story of college football so far this season, a perfect 11-0 and No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Since Cincinnati won Saturday, the Bearcats would get the Group of 5 New Year's Six Bowl and leave Coastal on the outside looking in, which would mean they could play in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The Gamecocks finished the year 2-8 but could make a bowl because of SEC tie-ins, no bowl requirements from the NCAA and not enough teams to fill the bowl slate.

Players have been back on campus for roughly a week gearing up for a bowl game and should learn their fate today at some point this afternoon.

The Gasparilla Bowl, if the choice, would kick off Dec. 26 at noon on ABC.

The full bowl projections are below.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Gasparilla Bowl vs. Liberty

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Gasparilla Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina

CBS: Gasparilla vs. Liberty

College Football News: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Liberty

Stadium (Brett McMurphy): Gasparilla Bowl vs. Liberty