Winter Park (Fla.) four-star defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells will commit to and sign with the school of his choice at 1:30 while Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County four-star safety Jammie Robinson 's ceremony is scheduled for 2:00.

South Carolina's two remaining primary 2019 targets now officially have commitment ceremonies scheduled for Feb. 6, National Signing Day.

The 6-foot-3, 298-pound Sorrells has a final three of South Carolina, Penn State and Alabama. He has already taken official visits to South Carolina and Penn State this month and will official to Alabama this weekend before announcing his commitment Wednesday.

The Under Armour All-American is ranked the No. 15 defensive tackle and No. 217 overall prospect in his class.

Robinson's final four schools are South Carolina, Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee with the Gamecocks considered a long-time favorite due to his relationships with head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson.

Rivals.com ranks Robinson as the No. 24 safety in the 2019 class.

The Gamecocks signed 19 prospects to national letters of intent during the early signing period. Since then, they've landed verbal commitments from Cedar Hill (Texas) three-star cornerback Shilo Sanders and Hampton (Ga.) Lovejoy three-star offensive lineman William Rogers, who will both ink with South Carolina Wednesday.

Carolina hopes to then finish out its class with signatures from Sorrells and Robinson.

