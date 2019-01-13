The Gamecocks unveiled to the public Sunday night the team's new ops building, releasing a video on social media giving the first look at the finally finished, state-of-the-art building that will house the football program.

After weeks of waiting, South Carolina's new ops building has finally been revealed.

To all past, present, and future Gamecocks: Welcome home 🤙 pic.twitter.com/nwUQI0C4g7

The video showed players walking around the over 100,000-square foot facility that was finished earlier this month.

Sunday night was the team's first look at the new building and players got the chance to walk through it after they reported back to campus for the start of the spring semester that starts Jan. 14.

The building, which cost about $50 million dollars, will house every aspect of day-to-day operations for South Carolina and be the team's hub on every day that doesn't involve a game.

It will house the coaches' offices, team locker rooms, meeting rooms, a cafeteria and also have the training room as well as a team lounge and a few extra add-ons like a recording studio (featured in the video) and a barber shop.

The facility was completed earlier this month with coaches and support staff beginning the move over Jan. 7.