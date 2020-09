In a normal year, the Gamecocks would be getting ready for a game Saturday against Coastal Carolina and set to unveil to the fan base renovations to Williams-Brice Stadium.

Instead, they're still a month away from being able to do that, but the media got its first look at Thursday morning.

Below is the first of two full galleries from the tour.

The renovations are almost complete and, when done, will be roughly $22 million worth of upgrades.