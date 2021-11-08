First to offer

They left Columbia with much more as Hall landed his first scholarship offer from head coach Shane Beamer and running backs coach Montario Hardesty.

Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb class of 2023 running back Benjamin Hall and his family left for South Carolina on Saturday just looking to enjoy the first school visit of the emerging prospect's recruiting process.

"It was awesome, man, it was awesome," Hall told Gamecock Central. "I didn't know going into it that I was going to be offered. We just went to have a good time, first visit I've ever been on, and the running backs coach came over, Coach Hardesty, and me and him have built a real good relationship over the phone, just talking setting up this little visit, and he told me Coach Beamer wanted to meet with me and my family. Coach Beamer brought us into his office, named off many of the greats that have been to South Carolina, and then offered me the full scholarship to his school."

A physical runner with excellent balance, Hall doesn't have any prior connections to South Carolina but says Hardesty liked his film and has been staying in touch as of late, leading up to Saturday's visit and offer.

"We've been talking for probably like a month now," Hall said. "It's just been good. He's a great guy, great energy, knows a lot about the game. I really think that he can develop me to become something better than what I already am."

Hall and his family of course took in the Gamecocks' 40-17 victory over Florida and he was happy to see two South Carolina running backs go over 100 yards a piece.

"The game, which we first went to, it was great seeing them run the ball and it was a win obviously, a big SEC win for them," Hall said. "It was a great environment. It was really breathtaking honestly, all the fans, it was crazy man. There were so many people who come out to support them and that's a big deal to me as well."

Hall and his family stayed over until Sunday, checking out the Gamecocks facilities while getting a better feel for the program that day.

"As far as the second day, when I took the facilities tour and did the photoshoot, it was great," Hall said. "A big thing for me is being able to get extra work in on my own because I love working hard. Just them letting me know it's available to me whenever to really develop myself, that's a big deal to me. Their facilities are amazing, honestly. It's all brand new stuff. I really loved their recovery program; they have a lot of people in there just helping you get better."

Hall, who is also hearing from Vanderbilt, Memphis and Tulane isn't sure when he'll get back to South Carolina but is happy to have the process finally get rolling.

"This offer is really a blessing," he said.