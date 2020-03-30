We don’t have spring football but we can still look ahead to next season. Here is a series of breakout players at each position for next season, continuing today with the defensive linemen. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

*****

TOMMY TOGIAI, Ohio State

The skinny: Togiai trimmed his list to Ohio State, Washington and Utah, which are the three programs to which he took official visits. However, after an in-home visit with the Buckeyes’ coaching staff, Togiai committed the following day. Togiai has totaled 26 tackles and four tackles for a loss in the 15 games he has played during his two seasons in Columbus. While these numbers are not overwhelming, he has flashed his potential, and with a combination of immense strength and surprising athleticism, he has the opportunity to become a major contributor for the Buckeyes this fall. Farrell’s take: Togiai was a Rivals100 prospect for a reason; he was very athletic and had a tremendous motor. He was not only effective against the run but he could chase the passer as well. Ohio State develops defensive linemen as well as anyone and Togiai should have a massive season under Larry Johnson.

*****

DEMARVIN LEAL, Texas A&M

The skinny: Texas was considered the frontrunner for Leal, but after taking an official visit to Texas A&M he committed to the Aggies soon after. Leal missed the spring with an injury and then got off to a relatively slow start during the season. However, when he got this traction he began to take off, finishing with 38 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks while starting six games. With a healthy off-season to prepare for 2020, he very well may become one of the top defensive forces in the SEC this fall. Farrell’s take: Leal was a big, athletic freak who was raw around the edges but could play end or tackle at the next level and win with power or athleticism. As he learns the game even more, his athleticism will be joined with anticipation and an array of pass rushing moves and he will be unstoppable.

*****

ZACCH PICKENS, South Carolina

The skinny: Pickens remained relatively quiet during his process, but trimmed his list of top programs to South Carolina, Clemson and Georgia before committing to the Gamecocks during Memorial Day weekend. Arriving in Columbia as a five-star, expectations were obviously through the roof. Playing in a reserve role, he totaled 16 tackles, which gave the coaching staff and fans a sample of what they hope will be much more in 2020. The talent is there for him to explode this fall; now it is up to him to get to the level many think he will reach. Farrell’s take: Pickens is a lot like Leal, a raw kid with great athletic ability who can play either end or tackle. Like Leal, as he gains experience he will couple smarts with amazing ability and begin to dominate at the SEC level.

*****

AIDAN HUTCHINSON, Michigan

The skinny: Just as Hutchinson began to see his recruiting process blow up with several big-time offers he committed to Michigan during the winter after his junior season. With his father, Chris Hutchinson, having played for the Wolverines, he was always considered a huge Michigan lean. After a rather nondescript true freshman season in 2018, Hutchinson began to reach the levels in 2019 that many expected him to achieve. Finishing with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, he now looks poised to make an impression nationally. Farrell’s take: I’ve always been high on Hutchinson who has great length and plays with good leverage and power. He’s a natural playmaker who always seems to be in the right spot and around the ball. When Hutchinson arrives at the ball good things happen and this should be a massive year for him.

*****

JAYSON OWEH, Penn State