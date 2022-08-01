Ever since the double-overtime upset win over No. 2 Georgia in 2019, the well has dried up in terms of SEC road games for South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 1-10 in road conference games since that day in the sun at Sanford Stadium, including 0-4 in Shane Beamer’s first season at the helm.

South Carolina’s four SEC road opponents in 2022 — Arkansas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Florida — were a combined 17-9 last year, with six of the nine losses coming from Vanderbilt. The remaining three teams were 16-3 at home. And even though it is not an SEC opponent, the final road game of the season will be against the team with the longest home winning streak (34 games) in the country in Clemson.

