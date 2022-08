Come Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium, it will be for real.

From Shane Beamer’s viral video at SEC Media Days to four weeks of fall practice and two scrimmages, we have finally arrived at a game week.

South Carolina will host Georgia State on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network+, the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Although the state of the roster is clearer now than it was before camp started, there are still several questions facing the Gamecocks as they begin preparation for the Panthers and the rest of the 2022 slate following Saturday. Here are a few of the biggest questions Shane Beamer and his coaching staff will still have to answer as the program shifts into the season.

